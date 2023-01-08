The Volkswagen ID.7 could just be the Passat sedan's EV successor

Volkswagen will rock up to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas later this week with a bit of a surprise: the first public appearance of the upcoming ID.7 saloon.



And just look at that paintjob. VW has dressed up its new all-electric saloon in what it calls electroluminescent camouflage that apparently uses 40 layers of paint, some of which is electrified meaning the ID.7 can put on its own light show.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

Sadly that probably won’t be standard when the ID.7 eventually arrives, and we’re told that the swoopy saloon will enter production in the second quarter of this year. It’ll be based on the VW Group’s MEB platform, and although we don’t have many powertrain details just yet, we do know that there’s an estimated range of 435 miles. Impressive.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen



“With the new ID.7, we are extending our electric model range into the upper segments,” said VW big boss Thomas Schäfer.

“The sedan will offer top-class technology and quality. The ID.7 is one of ten new electric models that we are planning to launch by 2026. Our goal? To deliver suitable products for our customers in every single segment.”

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

Volkswagen also says it has ‘responded to customer feedback’ for the interior of the ID.7. That means it’ll get an augmented reality head-up display, a 15-inch central infotainment screen, air con controls in the “first level of the infotainment system” and illuminated touch sliders. It’s not buttons, but it’s a start.

What do we think so far, Internet?

