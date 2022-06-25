The Volkswagen ID Aero concept will one day become a Tesla Model 3 rival

Volkswagen has released some sketches of an upcoming concept car called the ID Aero, and although that may sound rather tame, the big news is that the swoopy lines you see above will soon become VW’s real-life Tesla Model 3 rival.

Yep, we’ll see the full ID Aero concept next week, with VW describing it as “a glimpse of the future model for the upper-middle class in China.” Now, that’s because sales will start over there in 2023, but VW has also confirmed that there will be a “corresponding production model for the North American and European market” and that we’ll see that for the first time in 2023.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

On the design front, we’re promised “flowing lines” and “the unmistakable design language of the ID Family.” Expect lightbars stretching across the front and rear, then. We’d imagine the Euro version will get a number for a name before it goes on sale, too.

As with the rest of the ID range, the Aero and the future production car will be based on the Group’s MEB platform. The more aerodynamic shape should make it more efficient than the ID4 and ID5 SUVs ,though, hopefully translating into more range from the same battery packs.

What do we think so far, folks?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

