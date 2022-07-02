The Volkswagen ID Aero01 concept will join the electric sedan party next year

Want to know why Elon Musk is buying Twitter? It’s so he can stop you tweeting about this: the new Volkswagen ID Aero01 concept that’s joining the electric sedan party next year. Spread the word, the Tesla Model S is dead. Hashtag RIP.

We’re joking ,of course. The Model S is doing just fine (let’s face it, it only really has the Polestar 2 for company) and if Tesla had a dollar for every ‘Tesla rival’ headline ever written, it might just break even.

We digress. Revealed today in China, the four-door ID Aero01 concept is set to launch in the region in the second half of 2023, with a European version set to be built at VW’s recently upgraded plant in Emden, Germany.

It’s built on VW’s universal MEB platform (obviously), and gets a 77kWh battery for 620km of range; a figure made possible by the ultra-sleek design. Drag coefficient is 0.23, since you ask.

Other than that, VW is being a bit coy on details for now. It has 22-inch, two-tone wheels, it’s almost five meters long, um… the roof is high-gloss black. We’re clutching at straws here.

Actually, one interesting tidbit is that the door handles have been entirely eradicated in the name of lowering wind resistance, so you get inside via an illuminated, touch-sensitive panel on the exterior.

This is simultaneously intriguing and—if you’ve used VW’s latest touchscreen tech—a major alarm bell. Time will tell which of those feelings prevails, we guess.

Other than that, the usual ID line-up traits apply: honeycomb front, LED matrix headlights, signature light strip. You know the drill by now.

“With the ID Aero show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID family,” said VW’s CEO of passenger cars Ralf Brandstätter. “A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometres, an extraordinary amount of space, and a premium interior.”

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

