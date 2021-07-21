The PH-spec VW Multivan Kombi will start at P3.595-M

Volkswagen Philippines gave us a mere sneak peek at the Multivan Kombi the last time around. Today, the carmaker has released more specs as well as the introductory prices of its new people-hauler.

First, let’s talk pricing. Contrary to the indicative prices VW previously announced, the Multivan Kombi will start at P3,595,000. Two-tone models, meanwhile, will cost an additional P45,000. All units will come with a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty on both engine and spare parts.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

As for the specs, it was already confirmed that the van will pack a 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine that generates 148hp and 350Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed Direct Shift gearbox. Now, we get a better idea of all the added niceties inside.

For starters, the dual sliding doors and the tailgate are all automatic. Inside, it’ll get dual swivel captain seats and a multi-function table as standard, as well as three-zone climatronic air-conditioning. The eight-inch infotainment system up front will also have Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

There are also driver- and safety-assist features aplenty. Apart from the six airbags, there’s active park assist and park distance control with a reversing camera, and hill-start assist. Crosswind assist is also fitted as standard—this tech helps stabilize the vehicle through course-correcting braking at 80kph or faster, keeping it from drifting away from its lane.

There are also multiple drive profiles available, namely: Normal, Comfort, Sport, Eco, and Individual. The last allows full customization of steering, engine, cruise control, and A/C settings.

The Multivan Kombi will also be offered with four color options as standard, two of which are the two-tone Reflex Silver with Starlight Blue Metallic or Fontana Red. There will also be 12 additional color options available through special orders.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

What do you make of the new Volkswagen Multivan Kombi, folks? Is it worth the hefty price tag? Tell us in the comments.

