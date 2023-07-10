You’re looking at the refreshed Volkswagen T-Cross

Oh look, it’s only a refreshed version of the Volkswagen T-Cross. Don’t get too excited, as customers in the UK will have to wait until at least March 2024 to take delivery of this updated SUV and you know how impatient you can get. You will be able to order one in that market before the end of the year though, just to make sure you’re at the front of the queue.

What’s different on the new T-Cross, you ask? Great question. Let’s check the press release, because it’s not immediately obvious looking at the pictures…

Well, it says here that you’ve got new LED lights front and rear (including matrix headlights for the first time on this model—fancy), a digital instrumental panel as standard, a new infotainment display (eight inches as standard, 9.2 inches on the fancier trims) that’s been liberated from the rest of the dashboard and now stands proud, and a better quality of material has been used across the interior to make it feel that little bit plusher. That sounds good, doesn’t it?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

First drive: The Zenix is one heck of a gamble for Toyota

Bianca Bustamante nabs second F1 Academy win at Monza

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

There are three new colors being added to the palette—bold choices of yellow, blue or red—that will be completely ignored by most buyers in favor of something dull like white or silver (we added that last bit—it wasn’t in the press release). We’ve only gone and saved the best news for last, too—the tow bar mounting has also been upgraded so that it can take an immediate load of 75kg (up from 55kg). This means the T-Cross can tow heavier trailers, but can also carry things like e-bikes on the no doubt ridiculously expensive dealer-fit bike rack that Volkswagen will sell you from its lifestyle catalog. Isn’t that just the best thing you’ve heard all year? No sarcasm, of course.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Otherwise, it’s business as usual—the same set of TSI petrol engines will power the car, the boot is still a reasonably roomy 385 liters expanding to 1,281 liters with the seats down, and that same rear bench slides forward or backward by 140mm depending on whether you want to prioritize load space or the feeling in your passengers’ legs.

Thoughts on the yellow, Internet?

More photos of the Volkswagen T-Cross 2024:

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.