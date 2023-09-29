The Volkswagen Tharu can now be yours for P1.808-M

For those in the market for a small premium crossover, Volkswagen aims to steer you towards its showroom with its latest product. Dubbed the Tharu, it indirectly succeeds the Tiguan as Volkswagen Philippines’ top crossover, sitting above the T-Cross.

It’s an important model for Volkswagen Philippines. Given that all its competitors have a robust crossover lineup, it’s a much-needed model for the brand. Locally, there are two variants available, the 300 TSI DSG SE and 300 TSI DSG SEL. For all intents and purposes, well call them the SE and SEL.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: The Mazda 6 could be a rear-drive, BMW-fighter after 2025

Actor and legendary Top Gear guest Michael Gambon has passed away

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

Size-wise, the Tharu sits somewhere in between the subcompact and compact crossover segments. It measures 4,458mm long, 1,841mm wide, and 1,632mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,680mm. In some parts of the world, it’s classified as a compact, but it’s closer to the subcompact class, albeit at the larger end. Perhaps its closest reference in size is the Toyota Corolla Cross.

The Volkswagen Tharu is a product of SAIC-VW (China) but quickly became a global product after it was introduced in North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. In other parts of the world, it’s called the Taos.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

In terms of design, it could be said that it’s typical Volkswagen. There are no acute angles or polarizing styling cues. Instead, it’s all about clean and crisp straight lines throughout the body. One could even say it’s almost boxy.

There are several exterior cues that differentiate the SE from the SEL. The SE gets a chrome grille, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The SEL adds an illuminated grille, LED matrix headlights, cornering lights, two-tone wheels, and black accents on the roof rails and tailgate spoiler.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

Inside, the Tharu’s interior is just as straight edged as its exterior. Again, it’s clean and simple lines inside with not much in the way of clutter. The crossover does get a two-tone dash with the car’s name stitched on the fascia. Drivers are then greeted by a fully digital instrument cluster.

Depending on the variant chosen, the infotainment screen measures either 8 inches or 12 inches, the latter for the SEL. The instrument cluster also differs in each variant. Power front seats are also standard for both trim levels, but the SEL adds a 12-way adjustment system for even the passenger seat.

Other interior details? Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and there’s wireless charging to boot. There’s also room for five inside, and it has a minimum cargo capacity of 455 liters. Fold down the second row and that expands to 1,543 liters.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

Powering the Tharu is a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder engine. Also known as a TSI (Turbo Stratified Injection) engine, it’s found in both the SE and SEL variants. It makes 158hp and 250Nm of torque, shifting with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

There are no all-wheel drive versions available as local models are front wheel drive only. The SEL does benefit from a drive mode selector that includes Eco, Normal, Sport, and Custom modes.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

Volkswagen Tharu 2024 variants and prices:

Volkswagen Tharu 300 TSI DSG SE - P1,808,000 Volkswagen Tharu 300 TSI DSG SEL - P1,945,000