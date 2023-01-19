Volvo is back to making rear-wheel-drive cars after 25 years

The last rear-wheel-drive car to wear a Volvo badge from the factory was called the S90, and that was 25 years ago. It’s now 2023, and Volvo is bringing sideways back. Sort of. And because it’s 2023, it’ll be electric.

Both the single-motor XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge EVs switch from front-wheel-drive to rear-wheel-drive, driven by a slightly more powerful electric motor kicking out 235hp—175kW versus the outgoing FWD car’s 170kW.

The battery’s the same size at 69kWh, but Volvo’s been tweaking the cooling efficiency so on the XC40 Recharge, range increases from 425km to 460km (WLTP), which is a fair old increase.

PHOTO BY Volvo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The C40 Recharge improves even more—that’s up from 438km before to a shade under 476km. Slipperier shape, innit. Volvo tells us the 10-80% recharge time on a 130kW DC public charger is just 34 minutes.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

We render the classic Honda City Turbo II and Motocompo as modern EVs

Illegally parked vehicles worsen waste management problems—not just traffic—in PH

There’s a more powerful RWD version available but it won’t be available everywhere, and to rub it in, both get just under 250hp from that rear-mounted e-motor, and ranges of 515km for the XC40 and 533km on the C40.

PHOTO BY Volvo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The dual-motor, AWD versions of both cars—called Recharge Twin—get updates too, replacing the dual 150kW motors front and back for a 117kW motor up front, and 183kW motor on the back. The total output remains the same, mind, at just over 400hp. Both get bigger batteries too—82kWh—and so get more miles on one charge (311 for the XC40, 315 for the C40).

“These updates are another big step in our work towards becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030,” said Volvo COO Javier Varela. “Range and charging times are new key factors for more and more of our customers, and these improvements make our fully electric models even more attractive than they already were.”

PHOTO BY Volvo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Key factors, of course. Though we live in eternal hope that a rogue Volvo engineer programs in a 500hp RWD version and someone at the top greenlights it…

PHOTO BY Volvo

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.