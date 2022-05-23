The Weltmeister W5 EV is already in PH and is now available for test drives

We wrote about a new Chinese car brand named Weltmeister entering the Philippines a few months back. Now, its exclusive distributor WM Motor Philippines (WMPH) has officially brought in its first electric vehicle: the Weltmeister W5.

It’s still yet to be launched, so we have no prices yet. WMPH only mentioned that this EV will be priced under P3 million, so it’ll be in the same ballpark as the all-electric Nissan Leaf. We’ve also been told that interested customers can now book test drives of the new W5.

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Hyundai Casper is a stylish mini SUV that costs less than P600,000*

Meet Honda’s newest adventure scooter, the ADV 350

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We’ve actually gotten our hands on a unit already, so we now have a few specs to lay down for you. The W5 measures 4,585mm long, 1,835mm wide, and 1,672mm tall, putting it right around compact-crossover territory. It has a 488-liter trunk which can be expanded up to 1,500 liters.

The Weltmeister W5 is powered by a Ternary lithium battery housed in a sturdy casing with an IP68 waterproofing grade. It boasts 215hp and 315Nm of torque and promises a range of around 400km on a single charge. With a DC fast charger, the battery juices up from 35% to 80% in just 35 minutes. A standard AC charger, meanwhile, gets the vehicle back up to full charge overnight.

PHOTO BY Weltmeister

Continue reading below ↓

WMPH says charging costs only fall around P500-P1,000 per month if you charge the vehicle at home. For public charging stations, establishments charge (no pun intended) P1 per five minutes. For three hours of charging, that’ll cost you just P36.

Apart from these, the W5 also gets a host of amenities. There’s a 15.6-inch LED display, an in-cabin UV disinfection light, and an N95 air-filtration system. Safety tech include traction control, hill-start assist and hill-descent control, and front and rear parking sensors.

We’ll have more content on the Weltmeister W5 up on our website and social media pages soon. For now, tell us in the comments what else you’d like to learn about this EV.

More photos of the Weltmeister W5:

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

PHOTO BY Weltmeister

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Weltmeister

PHOTO BY Weltmeister

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Weltmeister

PHOTO BY Weltmeister

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Weltmeister

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.