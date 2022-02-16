The Manila International Auto Show is making a comeback this year

We know a lot of you have been craving for an actual car-show experience after years this pandemic. Well, we have good news for you, as the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) is finally set to make a comeback this year.

According to the official announcement, MIAS 2022 will be happening from April 7-10, 10am to 9pm at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Other details are still scarce at the moment, but one of the organizers, Alvin Uy, has confirmed via the comments section that this will be “an on-ground event.” Look:

MIAS was one of the first major automotive events to have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic way back in 2020. It eventually pushed through in December of the same year but as an online event dubbed MIAS Wired.

We’re certain many of you will agree when we say nothing beats the real thing, and we’re sure you all are just as excited as we are for the upcoming MIAS. There’s just something about seeing and touching (and smelling?) the newest cars in the market that’s hard to replicate virtually.

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for more announcements. We’ll bring you more as we have them.

