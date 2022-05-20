You can test-drive the Mitsubishi Xpander in MOA this weekend

As you may have heard, the new Mitsubishi Xpander is finally out in the open. We’re sure there are a lot of you eager to see this one up close or even take it out for a spin.

If that’s the case, then you should drop by the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds this weekend, as Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) is currently holding a test-drive event there until Sunday, May 21.

The company has set up a special track which that we were also able to try out ourselves. There will also be giveaways during the event courtesy of sponsors such as Sonax, Caltex, Little Trees, and Overland Kings. In addition, MMPC is offering a P98,000 down payment deal on the Xpander GLS AT variant for customers who drop by the venue.

For those living outside the metro, MMPC also has a few test-drive events lined up. Check out the list below for more details:

Cebu – June 24 to 25

Davao – July 15 to 17

Laguna – August 12 to 14

Pampanga – August 26 to 28

“We are kicking off our regional test drive tour alongside the launch of the new Xpander,” said MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara. “As the economy reopens, we want to reignite the love for the outdoors among our Filipino customers and show them how and why Mitsubishi cars are the perfect adventure buddies. One of our goals for the year is to reach out to more customers outside the walls of our dealerships. So customers can expect us to be in their cities whether Luzon, Visayas, or Mindanao.

