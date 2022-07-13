Confirmed: 2022 Philippine International Motor Show set for September 15

This is it, people. We received confirmation a few months ago that the Philippine International Motor Show(PIMS) will be making a comeback this year. Now, we finally have an official schedule.

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) has now opened a Facebook event for PIMS 2022 happening at the World Trade Center, Pasay City, on September 15 to 18, 2022.

No details about the upcoming show have been released yet, though. It was only confirmed through social media that the 8th installation of PIMS will have the theme ‘Mobility + Humanity: Innovating for the Common Good.’ Nevertheless, we’re expecting some big launches this year.

We’ll keep you posted once car brands start announcing their plans for PIMS 2022. Stoked? You can check out the official Facebook event below.

2022 Philippine International Motor Show schedule:

