Suzuki PH is throwing in free maintenance labor with every brand-new Carry in 2022

Suzuki Philippines is making the Carry—one of the staples in the country’s light commercial vehicle segment—a very enticing buy for small businesses this year.

From now until December 31, 2022, the Japanese manufacturer is throwing in three years or 45,000km worth of free periodic maintenance labor (engine oil, oil filter, and gasket change/replacement) with every brand-new unit. This promo applies to all variants of the vehicle and is available at any of the company’s 73 Philippine dealerships.

Yes, you read that right. There’s no rush to make a decision on pulling the trigger on a brand-new Suzuki Carry, either, as the promo will be in effect until the end of 2022.

In a statement, Suzuki Philippines vice president Keiichi Suzuki said this is the brand’s way of welcoming customers into 2022.

“Suzuki Philippines is eager to welcome new members of the Suzuki Family as we enter the new year,” he said. “What better way of greeting our new customers than with the assurance and guarantee that their dependable partner in their business will be taken care of and provided the quality service Suzuki prides itself in being able to provide.”

If you’re in need of a workhorse, the extra surety this promo provides might make the Carry worth checking out at a dealership. Have you ever considered buying this model?

