Suzuki PH is making the XL7, Dzire, and Carry even easier to own this April

As far as promos are concerned, Suzuki Philippines is one of the more generous brands in the country. The Japanese carmaker is constantly drumming up ways to lure in new buyers, and its promo for the month of April is continuing this trend.

Until April 30, the Suzuki XL7, Dzire, and Carry are all being offered with exclusive cash discounts and low downpayment financing offers. Look:

Suzuki Philippines Triple Deal promo

Suzuki XL7 - P120,000 low downpayment, P65,000 cash discount Suzuki Dzire - P39,000 low downpayment, up to P60,000 cash discount Suzuki Carry - P82,000 low downpayment, up to P23,000 cash discount

You can drop by any of the brand’s 72 Philippine dealerships for more information on these offers.

Again, these deals will only be on the table until the end of April 2022. Frankly, there’s something for everyone here—a family MPV, a personal daily driver, and a tried and tested commercial workhorse. Which one of these models are you eyeing, if any?

