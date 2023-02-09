The 2023 Manila International Auto Show will be from April 13 to 16

Start freeing up your April 2023 calendars, people. We finally know exactly when this year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) is taking place.

Event organizers have announced that MIAS 2023 will be from April 13 to 16, 2023. That’s Thursday to Sunday, and the annual car show is once again being held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The event’s doors will be open to the public from 10am to 9pm on the said dates. Other than the show’s official schedule, though, very little else has been revealed so far.

Expect a full list of exhibitors and displays, ticket prices, and a more thorough schedule of MIAS 2023 events to be released as we move closer to April.

Any guesses as to what the event has in store for the Philippine car market this year? Perhaps the all-new Toyota Vios or a handful of soon-to-come electric vehicles? Let us know in the comments section.

