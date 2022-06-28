98 Isuzu Traviz units have been handed over to Zamboanga City

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) celebrated this year’s Independence Day a bit differently. The carmaker, together with Isuzu Zamboanga, delivered 98 Traviz units to the local government unit of Zamboanga City.

The units delivered featured rescue-vehicle body types, all of which were equipped with strobe lights, built-in sirens, and PA systems. These will be distributed to the different barangays in the city in line with the LGU’s Barangay Emergency Network Group program.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines Corporation

Coincidentally, the 98 Traviz units delivered included the milestone 10,000th unit sold for the Traviz. To mark the occasion, IPC has now launched its ‘10K Thank You Treat’ for its customers.

Through this promo, IPC will raffle off 10,000 liters’ worth of fuel to 500 customers who will buy or reserve a Traviz unit. There will be P10,000 cash referral bonuses on top of the existing P10,000 referral fee for both existing and potential Traviz customers as well. Lastly, IPC is offering a 10% discount on labor and parts for every preventive maintenance service or general service repair along with one liter of Isuzu Genuine Motor Oil XTRM for free.

