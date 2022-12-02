Peugeot local distributor Astara adds GAC Motor to its portfolio

Astara marked its arrival in our market at the start of the year as the new distributor of Peugeot in the Philippines. Now, it ends 2022 on a similar note, as it now adds GAC Motor to its distributorship portfolio.

Astara currently distributes the Chinese brand in Chile and Peru. As it acquires the distributorship here in the Philippines, Astara now plans to launch two new models next year—the Empow and the all-new GS8, both of which we already got a glimpse of during the 2022 Manila International Auto Show.

“We are truly honored to continue GAC Motor’s journey as their new partner in the Philippines,” said Astara Philippines managing director Raoul Picello. “With Astara’s global strength and track record in car distribution and mobility services, we are confident that we can take GAC Motor to greater heights as we have done in Latin America.”



“The Philippine market is an important one with great potential. At present, a lot of Chinese brands have achieved annual sales of more than 10,000 vehicles,” said GAC Motor general manager Zeng Hebin. “It is believed that with the full cooperation of GAC and Astara, GAC Motor's market share in the Philippines will increase rapidly, becoming the travel choice of more and more Filipino consumers and bringing the high-quality and high-tech driving experience to more Filipino families.”

“Soon, we will announce six new dealer locations opening in key cities as part of our plan to grow the dealer network and reach more customers,” added Picello. “Expanding our dealer footprint is a key element to making GAC Motor a top contender amongst mainstream auto brands.”

What do you expect to see from the GAC Motor brand following this announcement?