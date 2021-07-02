AUB wants to help riders land the motorcycle of their dreams

One sentiment we often hear in the motorcycle vs. car debate is this: ‘For the price of a run-of-the-mill sedan, you can own a pretty nice big bike.’

The statement isn’t wrong, but opting for a higher-end motorcycle over a car is still a pretty big decision. Remember: We’re still talking about hundreds of thousands of pesos here. In most cases, taking out a loan to cover that amount is still the way to go.

Have your eyes on a big bike? Well, Asia United Bank’s (AUB) Big Bikes Loan program (BBL), might be of interest to you. The bank offers a loan amount of at least P200,000 (12 to 36 months), and recently dropped its interest rates from 0.64% per month in 2020 to just 0.54%. AUB claims this is now among the lowest available in the market.

What’s more, AUB is currently offering a zero-interest scheme on MV Agusta motorcycles for 12- to 24-month loans. This promo will last only until September 30, 2021.

If MV Agusta isn’t a brand you’re considering, AUB might still be worth looking into. The bank’s portfolio includes 22 big bike brands, as well as Vespa, so there’s plenty to choose from.

“There has been a dramatic increase in AUB motor vehicle loan applicants since the pandemic,” Leo Intalan, AUB’s head of consumer lending division, said in a statement.

“We expect an increasing trend in new loan applicants with the easing of quarantine restrictions and the changing dynamics in urban mobility.”

If you’re seriously considering switching to two wheels instead of four, this might be a viable way to go. Interested?

