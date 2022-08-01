PH fuel price update: P0.75/L hike for gas, P0.60/L rollback for diesel starting August 2

Another new month begins, and here’s what it brings us as far as fuel prices go: mixed movement, with a rollback for diesel and a price hike for gasoline.

Philippine fuel prices: August 2 to 8, 2022

This week, the price of diesel will go down by P0.60 per liter, while the price of gasoline will go up by P0.75 per liter.

This ends three weeks of decreasing gasoline prices after July brought a total rollback of roughly P11. The rollback last week was just P0.40/L, versus P5/L and P5.70/L in the weeks before.

For diesel, meanwhile, we’re on a five-week downward trend, although this week’s price decrease is again lower than last week’s P1.85/L rollback. For the whole month of July, diesel prices went down by P12.95.

We’re compiling the fuel price announcements of oil companies below. Check back on this story for regular updates.

