Various car brands are offering test drives at the SM Mall of Asia until Sunday

We’re nearing the holiday season again, which means those of you looking to buy a brand-new vehicle should now be on the lookout for those sweet Christmas deals and discounts. But of course, car shopping entails a lot of prep—and that includes test drives.

Well, if you’re one of the lucky ones who’s set to pull the trigger on a brand-new car anytime soon, you might want to check this out: the Auto Focus Pre-Christmas Test Drive Festival (PCTDF).

This festival plays host to a series of test drives from various automotive manufacturers. For this year, brands like Toyota, Mitsubishi, Ford, Honda, Nissan, Suzuki, MG, Hyundai, Subaru, Changan, and WM Motor will be present, and event-goers can get behind the wheel of the latest models from these carmakers.

“With the easing of restrictions and the fact that people and businesses have adjusted to life in the ‘new normal,’ we are happy to be back working with our automobile industry partners and welcoming on-site visitors again,” said STV chairman and CEO Butch Gamboa. “To be sure, health and safety protocols at the venue will still be in place. So, if you’re looking to buy a car and avail of the best offers, this is an event you must go to!”

The PCTDF is happening at the SM Mall of Asia Open Grounds until November 20, 2022. Test drives will be available from 11am to 9pm. Admission si free, and participants also have the chance to win freebies from certain exhibitors. Will you guys be dropping by this weekend?

Auto Focus Test Drive Festival 2022:

