You can catch some of the country’s coolest classics at BGC this Sunday

Looking for a neat way to spend this coming Sunday? If you or anyone you know is into cars, it might be worth dropping by Bonifacio Global City on Sunday.

This is because the BGC Car Club (BGCCC) will be holding its Cars and Arts Festival at the corner of 4th Avenue and 26th Street on February 12. Other participants include Autobot Off-Road, Atoy Customs, Overland Kings Philippines, Kirby Kang, and Illac Diaz’s Liter of Light.

The event will be happening from 7am to 5pm, so there’s more than enough time to drop by. Cool car-related exhibits by artists like Ramon Orlina, Ronald Ventura, Michael Sagaran, and Christopher Lacson will also be on display.

OTHER STORIES YOU IMGHT HAVE MISSED:

MG ZS T vs. Geely Coolray Sport: Which is the better subcompact crossover?

Will the next-gen Toyota Innova be called ‘Zenix’ in PH?

Automotive talks will also be held at the NEO Lobby by art curator Paul Schwartzbaum, designer Kenneth Cobonpue, artists Jefre Manuel and Paolo Delgado, and real estate magnate and NEO president Charlie Rufino.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And to top it all off? The event will feature some of the finest sounds from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Performers include The Dawn, DJ Mike Lavet, and the Manila Strings Quartet. Special performances by the Bells Choir and the Sisters of Mary Choir are also scheduled for the event.

The 2023 BGCCC Cars and Arts Festival is open to all members of the public. Do you plan on being there?

See Also