Bosch pushes for better education for children from less-fortunate communities in PH

It’s always good news when automotive brands make an effort to contribute to communities outside of the industry. Bosch, for example, is now looking to improve access to education for children in poverty-stricken areas in the Phlippines.

Bosch Automotive Aftermarket (AA) has now partnered with Teach For the Philippines (TFP) to launch its new #CareForEducation campaign. Said campaign will support the development of basic literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills among children from less-fortunate communities

PHOTO BY Bosch Philippines

“We believe that children are the next generation of leaders. Bosch AA supports this by providing quality education through this campaign. The partnership with Teach For The Philippines is divided into two programs—Functional Literacy Program (FLP) and Batang Bayani Program (BBP)—dedicated for 700 students and 500 parents of the students,” said Bosch AA ASEAN vice president Marcio Coelho. “We believe that learning never stops and we look forward to working alongside Teach For The Philippines to equip children with the right knowledge and positive behavior towards learning and development.”

“As an organization, Teach For The Philippines works with progressive champions like Bosch AA to ensure that all Filipino children benefit from an inclusive, relevant and excellent education. Literacy and life skills, in particular, are critical to develop at an early age,” said TFP co-founder and CEO Clarissa Isabelle Delgado. “Investments in these skills will help pave the way for our children to succeed in the 21st century. Through Bosch AA's support, we can influence the lives of public school students all across the country.”

PHOTO BY Bosch Philippines

PHOTO BY Bosch Philippines

PHOTO BY Bosch Philippines