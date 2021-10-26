Brembo is now incorporating artificial intelligence into its braking systems

If you still can’t find it in yourself to trust computers with the lives of you and your passengers while you’re on the go, you might want to sit down for this.

Brembo, one of the world’s leading brake manufacturers, is now incorporating artificial intelligence into its products. The company’s new Sensify “intelligent” brake system will utilize predictive algorithms to manage stopping power, further tightening tech’s grip on vehicle performance.

Without going into specifics, the brand says its newest offering means the braking system “is no longer simply a sum of its parts, but an ecosystem where artificial intelligence and software play an active role.”

Brembo is also claiming the tech can offer better driving feel and improved control, increased safety, as well as more sustainable performance thanks to optimized braking actions that result in fewer emissions.

“Brembo is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with a braking system, opening up entirely new opportunities to drivers to improve their experience on the road and customize brake response to their driving style,” Daniele Schillaci, Brembo’s CEO, said in a statement, adding that the company’s move is “another significant step forward in providing cutting-edge, innovative, intelligent and sustainable solutions to the automotive industry.”

Of course, we’ll reserve judgment for when we’re actually able to feel these supposed improvements for ourselves behind the wheel. So far, though, it’s looking like no car component is immune from having computers jammed into them—which is fine as long as it means there’s less room for reckless or inattentive drivers to mess up. Are you down with turning over more control over your car’s performance to AI?

