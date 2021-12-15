Caltex is offering P3/L off on gas, P2/L off on diesel until January 2*

Chevron Philippines (CPI) has a treat for Caltex customers this Christmas: A P3 per liter discount on gasoline and a P2 per liter discount on diesel products are available from Fridays to Sundays until January 2, 2022.

Specifically, the discounts can be availed on the following dates:

December 10-12

December 17-19

December 24-26

December 31 - January 2

Continue reading below ↓

The promo is available in select Caltex stations and is valid for all cash, e-wallet, credit-card, or debit-card transactions. It cannot be combined with other discount offers from Caltex. For the list of participating stations, click these blue words.

“Christmas is a time when people everywhere are busy making plans to celebrate with their loved ones and friends with gatherings and gift-giving. These happy festivities can get challenging cost-wise, though,” said CPI country chairman Billy Liu. “With Biyaheng Pamasko promo, we hope to give back to our loyal customers not only by ensuring they will have an uninterrupted journey with our quality fuels but also have some extra savings to really make it a very merry Christmas.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.