You can win a brand-new iPad through the #Caltexunstoppablestar TikTok rap challenge

Any aspiring rappers who just happen to stumble upon this website? Get this: Chevron Philippines (CPI) has announced its new #Caltexunstoppablestar TikTok rap challenge.

The rap challenge will run on TikTok until March 31, 2022. It features a unique 60-second rap song co-written and co-produced for Caltex by SonaOne. The song is performed by three artists from different countries: Joe Flizzow from Malaysia, Daboyway from Thailand, and Matthaios from the Philippines.

Those who wish to join can rap along and come up with their own creative videos using TikTok’s AR filters. You can check out the official instructions below:

Follow Caltex on TikTok @Caltexph and search for the hashtag #Caltexunstoppablestar

Click ‘Join this hashtag’ and create your own version of Caltex and Matthaios’rap song.

Use the Caltex official filter on your video and use the hashtag #Caltexunstoppablestar on your video caption.

Share it with your friends on TikTok and other social media platforms using the hashtag #Caltexunstoppablestar.

Posts should remain public until the end of the promotion.

There will be six winners in total of P5,000 worth of Caltex Starcash with three bottles of Techron Concentrate Plus. Four individuals will then bring home P10,000 worth of Caltex Starcash, three bottles of Techron Concentrate Plus, and a ninth-generation Apple iPad. The first half of the winners will be drawn on March 8, while the second half will be on April 6.

“With #Caltexunstoppablestar TikTok rap challenge, our customers and casual users will have a little fun with us via our TikTok challenge, whether listening in their car, on a journey, or from the comfort of their homes,” said CPI country chairman Billy Liu. “They will be reminded they can keep going, as fuel stops become one less thing holding them back.”

“Hip hop is highly influential across the region,” said Universal Music Group Southeast Asia CEO Calvin Wong. “With some of Southeast Asia’s biggest rappers performing on the track, we’re excited to see how fans and users take the song to the next level through this partnership.”

Want to try your luck with this? You can read more details through the official website.

