PH car sales: Hyundai makes its way back into local market’s top 10

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) has released another monthly sales tally, and a familiar badge has re-entered the top 10 after a considerable hiatus.

Hyundai, which was previously listed under the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID) before transitioning to new management earlier this year, has cracked CAMPI’s top 10 for the month of November. The South Korean brand finds itself in ninth place with a total of 600 units sold last month.

Propelled by a revamped local lineup featuring the likes of the Stargazer MPV and Staria, Hyundai was able to overtake Kia (302 units) and Foton (296) in November.

The rest of the top 10 doesn’t hold any more surprises. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) finds itself in first place again with 16,449 units sold. Coming in at a distant second is Mitsubishi with 6,026 units sold, and Ford caps off the top three brands with 2,805 units. You can check out the top 10 car brands for November 2022 below.

And in case you missed it, TMP has announced that its 2022 sales total has already surpassed pre-pandemic figures by 8%. You can read more about this here.

So, who do you figure will be in the top 10 once CAMPI’s annual sales tally is released? Let us know in the comments.

PH car sales November 2023

Toyota - 16,449 Mitsubishi - 6,026 Ford - 2,805 Suzuki - 1,951 Isuzu - 1,779 Nissan - 1,611 Honda - 1,218 Geely - 877 Hyundai - 600 Kia - 302

