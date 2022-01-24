Changan PH is offering up to P105k in discounts until February 15

Some of you may be looking to buy a new vehicle to start off the new year. If it’s a sedan or a crossover you’re in the market for, then you might want to check out these deals from Changan Motor Philippines (CMPI).

CMPI is rolling out outright cash discounts, low monthly plans, and low downpayment deals on the Alsvin, CS35 Plus, and CS75 Plus. The CS35 Plus is currently available at P100,000 off, while the CS75 Plus can be had with P105,000 off. All three variants of the Alsvin come with discounts.

Select variants of the Alsvin can also be availed through zero downpayment plans. Other models included in the promo, meanwhile, are being offered at 20% DP. For a better look at CMPI’s current offers, check out the tables below.

All financing payment options come with a package that includes one-year comprehensive insurance, three-year LTO registration, chattel mortgage fees, and various freebies. All vehicles come with a five-year or 150,000km warranty and free preventive maintenance service labor for the first year or 20,000km, whichever comes first.

“Going ‘lite’ is our way of thanking our growing customer base that boldly ‘made that change,’” said CMPI president Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo. “We look forward to a roaring year with you, with more exciting offerings to match your most varied needs, preferences, and budgets—all backed our brand promise of Lasting Safety.”

These discounts are available until February 15, 2022. Have any of these piqued your interest, readers?

