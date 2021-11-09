Changan PH opens new dealership in San Fernando City, Pampanga

Changan Motor Philippines (CMPI) is continuously expanding its dealership network. The distributor has just opened a new facility in the City of San Fernando in Pampanga.

The new Changan San Fernando dealership is officially the brand’s first in Central Luzon. It will operate under Grand Canyon Multiholdings, headed by dealer principal Jan Andrew Po. It is also one of three new dealerships that CMPI will be opening this year.

“As we open Changan San Fernando, Pampanga, we hope to provide more mobility and economic opportunities for the city, and to become an active contributor in its recovery in the new normal,” says Po.

Changan San Fernando houses the brand’s new nameplates, including the Alsvin, the CS35 Plus, and the CS75 Plus. The dealer is now offering test drives for these vehicles.

“The launch of Changan San Fernando is right on time as it kicks off a new chapter in Changan’s journey in the Philippines,” says CMPI president and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo. “With this new center of excellence in sales, after sales, and customer care, Pampagueños can experience the brand promise of Lasting Safety.”

