The Chevrolet Trailblazer is available with a P100k cash discount until the end of 2022

Planning to ring in 2023 with a brand-new car? Perhaps you might want to consider a Chevrolet vehicle because the brand is capping off this year with some pretty steep discounts on some of its models.

The catch is that these are cash discounts, so you need to be pretty liquid to take advantage of them. Still, these are some pretty enticing offers from Chevrolet Philippines.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer, for example, is available with a P68,000 all-in downpayment or a P100,000 cash discount. Also included in the company’s Christmas promo is the Tracker, which can be had via a P78,000 all-in downpayment of a P70,000 cash discount.

Check out the offers below:

Chevrolet Philippines Christmas promo

Chevrolet Trailblazer LT - All-in 68,000 downpayment or P100,000 cash discount Chevrolet Trailblazer Premier - All-in P138,000 downpayment or P100,000 cash discount Chevrolet Tracker LS - All-in P78,000 downpayment or P70,000 cash discount Chevrolet Tracker LT Redline - All-in P108,000 downpayment or P40,000 cash discount Chevrolet Spark LT MT - All-in P35,000 downpayment or P70,000 cash discount Chevrolet Spark LTZ CVT - All-in 68,000 downpayment or P30,000 cash discount

Units come with a free Caltex discount card, three-year Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration, one year of comprehensive insurance, chattel mortgage, and a five-year warranty. Are any of these deals worth pulling the trigger on? Let us know in the comments.

