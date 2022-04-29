You can get up to P535k off a Chevrolet Trax until June 30

Cash discount promos among local car brands are by no means uncommon. Frankly, it seems like every month there’s one. Rarely, though, do we see these deals reach a level as we have here with Chevrolet Philippines.

From now until June 30, the American car manufacturer is offerings low downpayment and cash discount offers for the likes of the Trailblazer (the crossover, not the midsize SUV), Tracker, Spark, Trax, and Malibu.

What kind of deals are we talking about? Well, you can get up to P535,000 off the Chevrolet Trax. We told you this was a big one. You can check out all the offers available below:

Chevrolet Trailblazer LT - P118,000 all-in downpayment, P60,000 cash discount Chevrolet Trailblazer Premier - P158,000 all-in downpayment, P45,000 cash discount Chevrolet Tracker LS - P78,000 all-in downpayment, P70,000 cash discount Chevrolet Tracker LT Redline - P108,000 all-in downpayment, P40,000 cash discount Chevrolet Spark LT MT - P35,000 all-in downpayment, P70,000 cash discount Chevrolet Spark LTZ AT Premier - P58,000 all-in downpayment, P50,000 cash discount 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS - P88,000 all-in downpayment, P200,000 cash discount 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT - P138,000 all-in downpayment, P200,000 cash discount 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS - P88,000 all-in downpayment, P320,000 cash discount 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT - P8,000 all-in downpayment, P535,000 cash discount 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ AT - P228,000 all-in downpayment, P250,000 cash discount

Man, over P500,000 off. Deals like this don’t come around that often. Anyone interested?

