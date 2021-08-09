Cleanfuel opens new station in San Ildefonso, Bulacan

Cleanfuel continues to expand its growing network with the opening of its newest station in San Ildefonso, Bulacan. This new branch is located at Barangay Sapang Putol in the heart of San Ildefonso. It seeks to cater to residents of the 36 barangays in the area

“Since the inception of Cleanfuel, we [have] always taken pride in providing high quality and affordable fuel products that will help more Filipino motorists add more kilometers on every fuel purchase,” said Cleanfuel president Atty. Jesus Suntay. “Cleanfuel continues to remain committed to bringing more economic opportunities in every city.”

Cleanfuel San Ildefonso boasts the brand’s Clean 91 and Premium 95 gasoline and high-grade diesel. It also features amenities such as air-conditioned restrooms as well as air and water services. Motorists who gas up at this station can also transact via multiple modes of payments and earn points through Cleanfuel’s rewards program.

“There are more to expect in the coming months for Cleanfuel,” added Suntay. “We are set to open more stations in Rizal (Tanay), Los Baños, San Pablo, Batangas, Quezon (Sariaya), Mandaluyong, and another in Pangasinan (Urdaneta) hopefully as soon as the stricter lockdown protocols are lifted.”

