The CTEK Free might be the ideal go-anywhere battery charger

There’s no hassle like having to deal with a dead battery in an empty parking garage late at night. Who’s going to come to save you? Chances are any friend worth calling will be dead asleep, and any motorists willing to help you juice up will be working the night shift or already driving home.

This is where a battery charger comes in. If you’re looking for a portable unit that’s as smart as it is easy to use, the newly released CTEK Free might be right up your alley.

Besides coming in a very compact and minimalist form factor, the CTEK Free features the company’s Adaptive Boost Technology. This allows the charger to detect how much power is necessary to bring a dead battery back to life, eliminating the chance of damaging it that comes from cheap boosters or jumpstarters.

CTEK claims that the Free can charge a dead battery up in under 15 minutes and that it can store power for up to one year. The device is also capable of charging other mobile devices like smartphones and power banks via built-in USB-C and USB-A charging ports.

PHOTO BY CTEK

Another new CTEK product you might want to check out is the CTEK CS One. This takes the brand’s smart features to another level entirely, as it can detect a battery’s size, health, temperature, and necessary output voltage, and will automatically apply a custom charging program that suits its needs. It also comes with Polarity-Free clamps that correctly deliver power regardless of what charging point each one is connected to, as well as a recondition mode that will bring long-discharged batteries back to life.

You can learn more about these two new CTEK chargers at the brand’s Lazmall Lazada page. These would make for neat early Christmas gifts to car guys, too, in case you’re still clueless as to what to get someone this year.

PHOTO BY CTEK

