EKartRaceway finally takes delivery of its adult go-karts

Have you dropped by EKartRaceway’s indoor go-kart track at SM City North EDSA yet? If so, you’ve probably noticed that the facility’s karts are a bit on the smaller side. This is because it’s currently operating using junior-sized units.

Well, we have some good news for all the larger-sized karters out there: EKartRaceway has announced that it has finally taken delivery of its adult-size kart units. Driver must be at least four feet and six inches in height to reach these units’ pedals. More importantly, the weight limit is set at 100kg. That’s 40kg more than the junior-sized karts can carry.

While the karts are already present, they still aren’t available to use. EKartRaceway says that it still needs to conduct tests to ensure the units are completely safe and up to standard. The company is asking customers to stay tuned for the launch date of its adult-sized units.

For now, go-karters under five feet and eight inches and 60kg can continue to use the facility’s junior-sized karts. Not a problem, considering even these units look like a blast to drive around the EKartRaceway track. Do you plan on dropping by once the adult karts become available?

