Report: Elon Musk, a billionaire, offered a teen $5,000 to stop Tweeting his flight info

How much is Elon Musk’s privacy worth to him? If recent reports are to be believed, the answer is not more than $5,000, apparently.

According to a report by NBC News, the teenage owner of @Elonjet—a Twitter account that tracks Musk’s private jet—was offered $5,000 (over P250,000) by the Tesla founder in November 2021 to stop keeping tabs and sharing his flight information with the public.

Jack Sweeney, @Elonjet’s owner, asked Musk to raise his offer to $50,000 (around P2.5 million) and a possible internship—a counter Musk reportedly considered before just blocking Sweeney on Twitter late last month.

The end to the negotiations came following months-long dialogue, which included Musk stating he wasn’t a fan of “the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” and discussions about how the bot that ran the account worked.

Sweeney even told Musk about a program he could use to simply block his tracking—advice Musk apparently eventually took. Alas, the @Elonjet Twitter account is still up, and even recently shared that Musk’s jet had just landed in Houston, Texas.

Sweeney, who also tracks the private planes of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, says he has no plans of shutting down the Twitter account. Yes, $50,000 isn’t an amount to scoff at—but you have to think that’s chump change to one of the richest individuals on the planet, right?

