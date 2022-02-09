Planning to send a gift this Valentine’s? ‘Express Pada-Love’ might be for you

App-based courier services have made getting things from point A to B so much more convenient over the past couple of years. We reckon, though, that there may be a few of you who miss the personal touch that comes with receiving items by mail.
If you’re looking to go old school or add a bit of novelty to your Valentine’s package this year, the Philippine Post Office has a service you might be interested in.
‘Express Pada-Love’ (yes, that’s what it’s called) will send Valentine’s items like flowers, chocolates, stuffed toys, and the like to your loved ones via the Philippine Post Office Domestic Express Mail Delivery.
There’s currently a Valentine’s booth at the Manila Central Post Office where you can drop off items you wish to be delivered. Come February 14, Valentine’s Day, a postman and ‘singing kartero’ will deliver your goods to the recipient.
The Post Office says the service is a simple way to send special people your love this Valentine’s Day. Frankly, we don’t see it being any simpler than booking a delivery rider using a smartphone, but it’s definitely a lot more personal. Interested in trying this out?
