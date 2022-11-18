Ford PH to launch FordPass app to help improve ownership experience

Own a Ford? If so, you may want to download this new app on your phone.

Yesterday, Ford Philippines officially launched FordPass for the Philippines. Like other similar platforms, FordPass provides customers with access to Ford-specific support and content.

The features available include a locator function to help find your vehicle in a parking lot and access to helpful guides. On top of that, owners of vehicles with FordPass Connect or e-SIM Internet connectivity can access features like remote start/stop, remote lock-unlock, and fuel level check.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Next-gen Toyota Innova to be more SUV than MPV?

It’s alarming just how many riders in Metro Manila hate wearing helmets

“FordPass will drive the future of the Ford ownership experience, and we’re very excited to finally be able to launch it in the Philippines to benefit our customers who are technologically-savvy and always on the go,” said Mike Breen, Ford Philippines managing director. “With FordPass, it’s like having a personal assistant for your Ford vehicle. We leverage on connectivity to offer our customers a smarter and simpler way of owning a Ford.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The FordPass app will be available starting Friday, December 2, through Google Play and Apple App Store.

See Also