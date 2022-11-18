Ford PH is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving away a brand-new Ford Territory

If you plan to purchase a brand-new Ford soon, then you wont’t just be buying a new ride. You may also be entering yourself into the American carmaker’s latest promo.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Ford Philippines is giving away special prizes for qualified entrants. The prizes up for grabs include 10 fuel vouchers worth P25,000, 10 service or accesory vouchers worth P25,000, four iPhone 14 Plus units, and a Ford Territory EcoBoost Titanium+.

Customers who purchase an all-new Ranger, an all-new Everest, a Territory, or a Mustang unit from November 17 to December 31 will qualify for the promo. In addition, those who purchased through an auto loan from EastWest Bank or Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) will receive an additional entry. Qualified entrants who purchased two vehicles can win two separate prizes.

“Our 25th anniversary promotion is our way of sending our warmest and sincere appreciation to all customers and enthusiasts who love our Ford vehicles. With this program, we are able to make the purchase and ownership experience more exciting for our customers especially as we welcome the holiday season too.” said Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen. “The support that we have received from our customers, as well as from our dealers, employees, and partners has been incredible over the last 25 years, and we can’t wait to move forward with all of them as we drive our future together.”

In addition, a P25,000 cash discount is available until November 30 for purchases of the Ranger Sport 4x2 AT, Ranger XLT 4x2 AT, and XLS 4x2 AT. At the same time, an extended promo on the Territory is available where you can get a free three-year scheduled service plan or partake in a special financing program that includes an all-in down payment of P149,000. Oh, and there’s a Ford Island Conquest event happening this weekend, too.

Is a brand-new Ford on your Christmas wishlist?