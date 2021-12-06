Fuel alert: Gas prices to roll back by P2.40/L, diesel by P2.65/L tomorrow

Fuel prices in the Philippines have continued to drop these past few weeks, much to the delight of many motorists. More good news has come in today as a major rollback is set to be implemented tomorrow.

Effective December 7, 2021, the prices of diesel products will go down by P2.65 per liter and gasoline by P2.40 per liter. This is one of the biggest rollbacks of the year so far—coming in just in time for the holidays.

Caltex, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, and Unioil have all made their respective announcements via social media. Other big players, like Shell and Petron, have yet to release advisories as of this writing, but we can expect these companies to apply the same changes come tomorrow. You can check back in on this story for further updates as well.

