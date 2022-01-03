Fuel alert: Diesel prices to go up by P2.40/L, gas prices by P1.85/L tomorrow

It’s going to be a bit of an unfortunate start to the year for us motorists, as several fuel companies have announced a major price increase to kick off 2022.

Effective tomorrow, January 4, diesel prices are set to increase by P2.40 per liter—this is one of the biggest price hikes for diesel that we’ve seen as of late. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will also go up by P1.85 per liter.

You can check out the official advisories from Seaoil, Cleanfuel, and Unioil below. In a separate announcement, Caltex has also confirmed that it will be making the same adjustments, so expect other major fuel companies to do the same.

There’s no telling just how far these prices will continue to shoot up. But if this will be the trend this year, then it’s best we all brush up on some of these fuel-saving tips to help mitigate these price hikes.

