This week: Diesel prices to go up by P4.1/L, gas prices by P3/L

Well, this sucks. We recently reported that fuel prices could go up big this week. Now, it appears that the price hike will be pushing through.

Effective April 26, 2022, the prices of gasoline products will go up by P3 per liter. Diesel products, meanwhile, will see an even bigger P4.10 per liter price bump. This marks the second consecutive week of fuel price hikes. And do you recall the significant price rollback at the start of this month? That’s basically thrown out the window now.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTFRB: Long queues at terminals a result of ‘sabotage’ by provincial bus operators

Someone in the Middle East just bought a license plate number for P499-M

Both Cleanfuel and Seaoil have released their respective advisories. We can expect other fuel companies to make the same adjustments this week. Check out the announcements below:

Fuel price hike announcements for April 26:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.