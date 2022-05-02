Rollback alert: Diesel prices to go down by P1.15/L, gas by P0.65/L this week

After a big increase last week, fuel prices in the Philippines are set to go down tomorrow, May 2.

Effective tomorrow, the prices of diesel products will go down by P1.15 per liter and gasoline products by P0.65 per liter. It’s all well and good to see a decrease, but take note that this isn’t even half of last week’s price bump. We’ll need to see consecutive or significant rollbacks for this to have a bigger impact. But we digress.

Cleanfuel and Seaoil have both released advisories. As always, we can expect other major industry players to make the same adjustments this week. You can scroll on below for more details.

Fuel price rollback announcements for May 3:

