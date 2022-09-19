PH fuel price update: Diesel to roll back by P4.15 per liter starting September 20

More good news coming your way this week, motorists. A big-time rollback for diesel is set to take effect tomorrow.

Various fuel companies have confirmed that the prices of diesel products in the Philippines will go down by P4.15 per liter for the week of September 20 to 27, 2022. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will see no movements. This marks the third week in a row that diesel prices have gone down.

These consecutive rollbacks for diesel are nice, but if you think about it, it took three weeks to essentially negate the big-time hike from the last week of August.

After this week’s changes, gasoline prices have gone up by a net P16.50/L since the start of the year, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P66.55 to P73.00 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P34.80/L, with current pump prices ranging from P68.00 to P84.79 per liter. Finally, kerosene has seen a P29.90/L net increase since the beginning of 2022.

You can check out\ the announcements of various fuel companies below.

Philippine fuel prices, September 20 to 27, 2022:

