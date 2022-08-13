PH fuel price update: Diesel could go down by P1.20/L starting August 16

Fuel prices are still going down this coming week—at least for diesel, according to industry forecasts.

Unioil’s projection for the week of August 16 to 22, 2022, is a rollback of P1 to P1.20 per liter for diesel, and either no change or a decrese of P0.10 per liter for gasoline. This past week, fuel prices went down by P2.20/L for diesel and P2.10/L for gasoline.

As of August 9, gasoline prices have had a net increase of P17.55/L since the start of the year, with current prevailing pump prices ranging from P64.75 to P76.44 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P30.15/L, with prevailing pump prices ranging from P68.85 to P79.45 per liter.

Below is the forecast from Unioil. We’ll be updating this story as soon as final price movements for the coming week are announced.

Projected Philippine fuel prices: August 16 to 20, 2022:

