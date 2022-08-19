PH fuel price update: Diesel projected to increase by up to P2.20/L on August 23

Well, let’s brace ourselves: The streak of diesel price rollbacks seems to be coming to an end, just in time for the start of classes.

In an interview with dZBB Super Radyo, Rodela Romero, assistant director of the Oil Industry Management Bureau of the Department of Energy, said that diesel prices are going up for sure this coming week.

“Sigurado na pong may pagtaas,” she said of the prices of diesel and kerosene.

For diesel, pump prices are expected to go up by at least P2 per liter for the week of August 23 to 29, 2022. The price movement of gasoline, meanwhile, is hard to gauge based on four days of trading.

In a Facebook post, GMA News cited an oil industry source who projected the following price increases: P2 to P2.20 per liter for diesel, and P0.10 to P0.30 per liter for gasoline.

As of August 16, gasoline prices have gone up by a net P17.45/L since the start of the year. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P29.10/L, and kerosene has seen a P24.30/L net increase since the beginning of 2022.

This story will be updated as we get more information.

Projected Philippine fuel prices, August 23 to 29, 2022:

