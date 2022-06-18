PH fuel price update: Price hikes of up to P2.60/L for diesel, P0.60/L for gas starting June 21

Fuel prices are still expected to go up this coming week, but the increase won’t be as big as in the two previous weeks.

For June 21 to 27, 2022, fuel company Unioil is projecting a price hike of P2.50 to P2.60 per liter for diesel, while gasoline prices are expected to go up by P0.50 to P0.60 per liter. Last week, the increases were P4.30/L and P2.15/L for diesel and gasoline, respectively.

We don’t know yet if this trend will continue throughout the month, but the Department of Energy has already warned of more fuel price hikes in June. Earlier this week, the Philippine National Taxi Operators Association appealed for a P20 increase to the current taxi flag-down rate, which was set when fuel prices ranged from P40 to P45 liter. Asked about the dwindling number of jeepneys on the road, the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic acknowledged that high fuel costs are to blame, but appealed to jeepeney drivers to keep plying their routes as public service.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) also observed that traffic volume appears to be decreasing due to the recent fuel price hikes, and stated that for this reason, an expansion of the number coding scheme is not needed at the moment.

Fuel price projection for June 21 to 27, 2022:

