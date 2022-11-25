PH fuel price update: Diesel could see a big-time rollback next week

It looks like it’s going to be a good start to December: Fuel prices will be seeing big-time rollbacks next week.

According to the latest forecast from GMA News, the prices of diesel could roll back by P3.70 to P3.90 per liter. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, could drop by P1.10 to P1.30 per liter. If these changes hold true, then this will have been the sixth consecutive week wherein diesel sees a significant decrease.

As of November 22, gasoline prices have gone up by a net P17.75/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P64.35 to P73.65 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P33.85/L, with current pump prices ranging from P70.80 to P79.75 per liter.

There’s still a long way to go before pump prices return to sub-P50 levels, but at least we’re starting to see more and more rollbacks. We’re compiling the official advisories below, so check back here for further updates.

Philippine fuel prices: November 29 to December 5, 2022:

