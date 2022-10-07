PH fuel price update: Diesel could increase by up to P4.70/L next week

Fuel prices have continued to go down over the past few weeks. Good news, right? Well, after that barely-a-rollback a few days ago, reports have come out that there’ll be yet another sizeable price hike for next week.

According to the latest advisory from GMA News, diesel prices could go up by P4.40 to P4.70 per liter for the week of October 11 to 17, 2022. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, might see a slight increase of P0.40 to P0.70 per liter.

As of October 7, gasoline prices have already up by a net P14.45/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P64.50 to P70.95 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P28.95/L, with current pump prices ranging from P66.30 to P83.09 per liter.

We’ll keep you posted once the official advisories are released next week, so check back in here for further updates.

Philippine fuel prices, October 11 to 17, 2022:

