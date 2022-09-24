PH fuel price update: Up to P1.30/L decrease for diesel, P1.60/L for gas expected next week

A sigh of relief, for now: The Philippine peso may still be dropping value against the US dollar, but so far, fuel prices are trending downward at least for another week.

According to fuel company Unioil’s forecast, diesel prices are expected to go down by P1.20 to P1.30 per liter. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, could get a rollbacl of P1.50 to P1.60 per liter. This is for the week of September 27 to October 3, 2022.

Incidentally, the widespread transport fare hikes announced on September 16 are set to be implemented on October 3.

As of September 20, gasoline prices have gone up by a net P16.50/L since the start of the year, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P66.55 to P73.00 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P30.65/L, with current pump prices ranging from P68.00 to P84.79 per liter. Finally, kerosene has seen a P29.90/L net increase since the beginning of 2022.

We will update this story as soon as the final price adjustments for the coming week are in.

Estimated Philipine fuel prices, September 27 to October 3, 2022:

