30-year auto industry vet to head GAC’s PH operations

GAC Motor Philippines has found its new head.

Astara Philippines, the Chinese car brand’s official local distributor, has named automotive industry veteran Redentor “Jun” Cajayon as GAC’s local brand head.

Under Cajayon’s helm, GAC Motor Philippines has its sights set on growing the car manufacturer’s local presence through the expansion of its dealership network and strategic marketing and sales programs.

“We have achieved significant milestones in our first year with Peugeot and we are confident that we will do the same for GAC Motor this year. Jun is a seasoned executive with an impressive track record, and we are happy to have him on board to drive GAC Motor to new heights through impactful marketing and sales campaigns,” Astara Philippines managing director Raoul Picello said in a statement.

Cajayon will have plenty of help as GAC kicks off its local presence under new management. The all-new GS8 is slated to launch on January 18 and will join the current-generation GS3, GS4, and GN6 as part of the brand’s initial lineup. What’s more, a new showroom and service facilities are scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023.

So, how do you think GAC will fare this year? Does it have a shot at cementing its presence despite the growing competition?

