Geely PH opens new dealership in Bacolor, Pampanga

Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) has been aggressive in expanding Geely’s dealership network in the Philippines. Now, the number of showrooms under the Chinese carmaker’s belt is up to 20 as SGAP opens the new Geely Bacolor dealership.

Geely Bacolor is located on Jose Abad Santos Avenue, Barangay Mabacle in Bacolor, Pampanga. It is operated by SGAP’s dealer partner, Laus Group of Companies. The 2,000sqm facility houses six service bays and a six-car showroom. It is open from 8am to 5pm, Mondays to Saturdays.

“We are very grateful to Laus Group for partnering with us for the Geely brand. The swift completion of Geely Bacolor only shows their commitment and trust in Geely,” said SGAP president and CEO Yosuke Nishi. “Geely Bacolor is SGAP’s 20th dealership since Geely started operating in the Philippines two years ago. Being one of the go-to places for culinary adventures and nature and hiking trips, Pampanga is definitely a good place for the Geely brand to showcase its vehicles that will surely make these Pampanga trips and adventures even more exciting.”

