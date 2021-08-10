Geely climbs to 9th place in PH auto industry with 342% sales growth for H1 2021

Geely Philippines appears to be doing quite well for itself this year.

The Chinese car brand has just declared a total of 2,426 units sold for the first half of 2021—a whopping 342% growth compared to the same period last year (although you do kind of have to take into account the first wave of COVID-19 here), and good enough for 9th place in the country.

Leading the charge for the company was the Geely Coolray, which sold 1,312 units. That figure is a notable 153% jump from H1 2020 and allowed the model to lead the country in 4x2 subcompact SUV sales for the first six months of this year.

“This year has its own challenges. Just as the industry was starting to recover from the pandemic, safeguard duty was imposed on imported vehicles and the re-implementation of stricter quarantine restrictions in the second quarter,” Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) president and CEO Yosuke Nishi said in a statement.

“We had to be flexible with our strategies to keep up with the volatile situation,” he added, saying it is important to the car manufacturer that it continues to reach out to Filipinos as the brand grows locally.

So, did contribute to Geely’s impressive performance so far this year? What model did you end up buying?

